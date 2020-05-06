What It Takes to Defy the Norms: Vishal Jain's Gripping Tale of Struggle and Success

Oftentimes, we get intimidated thinking about the future and succumb to following the pathways that have been led by generations preceding us - conforming to societal standards and expectations. It’s less painful and much easier this way. However, some people do not settle for the ordinary; not only are they able to identify the loopholes in the current system but as trailblazers, they pave new pathways for themselves and for others to follow. This is an account of Vishal Jain - a trailblazer who claimed insurgency against the current societal standards and inspired everyone around him to pursue what they desire.

Founder of Sunshy Group of Companies, Vishal Jain is a 23-year-old entrepreneur and a Social Media Marketing Expert. At a tender age of 19 years, while his peers were filling out college applications and enrolling themselves in top-notch colleges, Vishal’s passion for entrepreneurship was igniting - more intensely than ever - and he grew determined to pursue it professionally. He continued to nurture this passion, despite acknowledging the possible resistance and hurdles he would have to face for choosing to defy the norms.

In his pursuit of the extra-ordinary, self-reliance held great importance for Jain. Hence, after dropping out of college, the first thing he did was: sign up as a Virtual Assitant on an online freelancing platform Fiverr, so that, he could secure a stream of income to be invested in his own venture. He says,

“Thinking that you need money to start a business is fine, but thinking you need someone to give it to you is not.”

Initially, Jain had to spend around 20 hours a day to earn a meager 30 dollars a month. However, he took advantage of resources like Youtube and Quora and finessed his skills in Social Media Marketing and Graphic Designing as he had learned that these two services were high in demand. Soon, Jain had earned enough to start his own company Sunshy Digital Media Agency.

Accomplishing this milestone restored confidence in Vishal and he realized that he was capable of achieving much more than what he already had. Eventually, he established 2 more companies in the same field: Realstagram and Instagram Specialist. Now, he provides a variety of services ranging from high-quality website development and content writing to securing targeted followers and increasing your influence on Instagram.

As he strived for excellence and explored the unchartered territories of his creativity, he built 2 more companies: Sunshy Enterprises - a manufacturing company that produces industrial goods - and Sunshy Jewels - a high-end fashion jewelry store that sells exclusive handcrafted jewels. He recently also authored an e-book called Journey to a Million Dollars and runs a blog at www.journeytoamilliondollars.com.

His exceptional entrepreneurial skills were noticed by Forbes and he was invited to be a member of the elite invitation-only Forbes Agency Council. He garnered immense praise for his dedicated efforts and hawk-eyed vision for success and finally established himself as one of the most skillful and exceptional entrepreneurs all over the world.

