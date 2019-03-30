What Kala Ghoda's revamped Fabindia store has to offer

things-to-do

Kala Ghoda's revamped Fabindia store is a treat for aesthetes but could do better with organising its clothing and service

The renovated store features patterned tiling

The problem with having a clothing store you really like within walking distance from your home is that it often turns into your only source of clothing. That's how we feel about Fabindia's Kemps Corner branch. But its Kala Ghoda store in Jeroo Building, which is not very far away, has always been their headquarters of sorts with the widest range of apparel, home decor and accessories. So, we've dropped by whenever we are sure of what we want to buy — judging from the online catalogue — and have almost always found it there. Which is why when we heard about its revamp a week ago, we couldn't wait to see what more it could offer.



The alteration studio

Just hanging out

The shop has been dubbed an "experience centre" and the new look features an alteration studio, wellness centre and Fabcafe, among other things. We're looking to browse through some kurtis and trousers on a Wednesday morning, and on entering the store, we're guided to the first floor. We notice a wall with vintage pictures of Mumbai with a placard next to it that gives a brief summary of the city's history.



Frames of vintage Bombay

The flooring on the first floor has gorgeous printed tiling that gives off the impression of a high-end Indian couture label. But the two things that instantly disappoint us are the service and organisation of garments. When we ask the staff to guide us with finding printed straight kurtis, they are clueless. While we give up on them and proceed to hunt on our own, another customer requests them to help him find a kurta of his size. Even though each shelf is labelled, there is no way to find out the style of the garment i.e. if it's straight or flared. So, a little assistance would help.



Fabcafe is on the first floor

Report card

We pick some trousers that need to be altered, and a face wash as well. The staff on the ground floor, in contrast, is extremely helpful. After billing, we head to the alteration studio where the tailor assures us that we can collect it in 20 minutes. We sip on some delicious but overpriced ganna juice (R150) at the cafe before we return for our final fitting, which turns out well. At the same time, two French kids run around us yawping, "Un, deux, trois, soleil," while their parents keep apologising repeatedly. It's a family place, at the end of the day, simply because of the size and the range it offers. But if you, like us, want a more personalised shopping experience, this isn't it.

At 137, Jeroo Building, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Time 10 am to 8.45 pm (all days)

Call 22626539

