What Karan Johar can't, Ranveer Singh can

Ever wondered what prompted Ranveer Singh's quirky style? Well, it seems Ranveer credits his flamboyant wardrobe to Karan Johar. In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan on Star World, the actor reveals that Karan buys bold and outrageous outfits thinking he can carry them off, but when he returns home and realises he can't, he gives them all away to Ranveer.

The actor, of course, flaunts them like a pro. The hand-me-downs are not cheap either. Apparently, KJo gifted Ranveer a funky tracksuit worth Rs 3.5 lakh. We're sure Ranveer isn't complaining!

The sixth season of the chat show premiered on Sunday with Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the opening guests. The second episode promises to be a fun-filled ride as it will feature versatile actor Akshay Kumar and Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

The starry guest-list of the show also boasts of father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, 'ABCD 3' stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah and Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

