What made Raveena Tandon blush in front of the cameras?

bollywood

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was praised by one of her fans in a unique way at the Mumbai airport, and the actress couldn't stop blushing.

Raveena Tandon. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

Bollywood actors are often spotted at the Mumbai airport, and their fans can't stop but follow them. In an outing on Tuesday, famous '90s actress Raveena Tandon was praised by her fan, and Ravs couldn't stop but blush to his appreciation. Why do you ask?

One of Raveena Tandon's fans played Badshah's song Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons (2016) on seeing her at Mumbai airport. He played the line, Matak Matak Jaise Raveena Tandon, Aag Lagaane Aayi Hai Ban Than, on his cell phone. The actor initially smiled, but later blushed and hid her face in embarrassment. Ravs and coy, now that's unheard of.

This cute gesture just melted Raveena in front of the shutterbugs, and no one could have missed this! How adorable, Ravs! Now we know what makes Raveena blush in front of the crowd!

On the work front, The Maharashtra government has appointed Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador of the city-based Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Not only this, Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the brand ambassador of SGNP.

