What made Smriti Irani go #JaanLeLoMeri? Working moms will know

The followers of Union minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram account are not untouched by her relatable posts. She normally keeps works away from her Instagram handle but recently she pointed out a very common issue that working moms would be much aware of.

In a post, she shared her photo where she looks annoyed with a slight frown on her forehead. The reason for her frown is the many impacts of trying to balance work and personal life. And it’s that look on her face when she is virtually working and her children are yelling for her at the same time.

"The #jaanlelomeri look - when you balance #onthegoonlinemeetings with battle cries of 'mummmmaaaa...'," Ms Irani, 44, wrote while sharing the pic. She also added the hashtag #WorkingMoms.

It soon triggered a conversation below the post with one commenter writing "Every mother's story," another saying "I hear you,” and a third going, "I agree with this look."

Irani often shares family moments in her Instagram account.

Last week, she had posted a picture of daughter Zoish and son Zohr smiling for the camera along with their father. She called them a blessing in her life.

