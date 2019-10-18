What made Vaani Kapoor nervous during the shoot of Befikre?

The stunning actor Vaani Kapoor recently made an appearance on the fitness chat show, Work it Up, streaming on VOOT and hosted by the gorgeous host, Sophie Choudry. The two beauties share some fitness tips while spilling secrets during their work out regime.

She revealed a story of shooting for Nashe Si Chadh Gayi and said, "I used to take dance classes for at least six hours. I had absolutely no knowledge or information about the art, I used to groove like how normal people do."This shocks Sophie as she further enquires if she has ever taken training before or not. Vaani clarifies, "No, never!"

While recalling the incident, Vaani tells how Vaibhavi came in to watch Ranveer and Vaani perform. "I got super nervous to be dancing in front of her without any warm-up," says Vaani, further adding, "We both were giving excuses that our bodies aren’t warmed up and we're not like pumped up enough to dance and give it our best. We started dancing and I was so bad. I disappointed myself. I was so embarrassed because I love Vaibhavi Merchant as a choreographer."

Well, we all have bad days and maybe that encouraged Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor to give us such a kickass song to groove. On the work front, Kapoor recently starred in the blockbuster War, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It is now officially the most successful Hindi film of the year and is all set to enter the 300-crore club. Her next film is Shamshera, again produced by Yash Raj Films, and directed by Karan Malhotra. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

