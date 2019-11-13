What made Vivek Dahiya blush on awards night?

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's cute love story as a married couple is no new news for the audience. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has stolen the hearts of the audience with her graceful performance on screen and deserves appreciation. This is how she was appreciated this year at the 12th Gold awards.

The awards night was a glamourous evening with the who is who from the television fraternity attending the event, dressed in finery and bringing their great enthusiasm. It saw various TV celebs being appreciated under various categories. One such cute moment which happened on stage was when the winners of TV Personality Of The Year - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan – were announced as the category winners by none other than Divyanka's proud husband Vivek Dahiya who turned red while taking his lady love's name.

Vivek said, "This one goes to my princess who is dressed like a doll today." This is when both of them exchanged a lovey-dovey gesture. Receiving the award from her husband, Divyanka seemed to gleam with pride and her happiness knew no bounds. Addressing Vivek as 'mera pati' Divyanka said, "Thank you for being so sweet. It is because of your support that I always keep going. I love you." Both of them hugged each other and created an 'aww' moment on stage.

