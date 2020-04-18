What makes Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! Season 2 worth a shot?

If you are yet to put this web show in your to-watch list, you absolutely should! Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J, Four More Shots Please! just got a woman brain live in the form of this web series.

Every weekend, when I binge on Sex And The City or Confessions Of A Shopaholic, or any other show or movie that showcases imperfect women and their to-die-for friendships with their squad, I can't help but make that next video call with my entire gang! All the girls and their gangs know, if we have each other, we can even survive the apocalypse.

Four More Shots Please has showcased female friendships well and has done it with ease. Even though the women belong to high-profile SoBo lives, their problems aren't any different from other women in Mumbai right now. While all of them are braving relationship issues, they are also trying to discover themselves in this crowded city of lights, and make their own stand in this chauvinistic society.

Watch the trailer of Four More Shots Please! Season 2 here:

Four More Shots Please Season 2 hits you hard. It's not just multitasking that women excel at -- managing a home, working extra hours to succeed in a still male-dominated corporate world, taking care of the kids and the family -- but we are also good at keeping our worlds intact.

In the second instalment, Maanvi (Siddhi) finds her calling as a stand-up comedian, Sayani (Damini) has published a book now, Kirti's (Anjana) distance from her ex-husband makes her look at a new chapter in her life, and Bani's (Umang) quest to make things work with Samara will melt your heart.

For all the girls out there, Four More Shots Please Season 2 is a perfect weekend watch to feel close to your squad again. Sit down with a tub of ice cream, pick your most comfortable pyjamas, and munch on your favourite midnight snacks as you hit the play button on season 2 of Four More Shots Please! It's live on Amazon Prime!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news