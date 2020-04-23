What makes Marshal Ramdev one of India's best Digital Marketers!

In this era of digital marketing and Entrepreneur, Marshal Ramdev is quite a familiar name if we talk about the best Digital Marketers. Today there are so many Digital Marketing agencies in India that help people to get the desired results on social media with a good presence on social networking sites. These digital companies are providing a good service and platform to the artists.

One such brilliant entrepreneur, Marshal Ramdev has got the minute skills of Digital Marketing which already makes him a renowned entrepreneur. At a very young age, he has mustered major Marketing and Business Experience. Today he owns Bull18, headquarters in Ludhiana, India.

Bull18 is no doubt a one-stop solution for all your E-Commerce and digital solutions. This is the company indulged in providing the right platform to the artists, entrepreneurs, politicians, and others. Bull18 is a trademark for artists and the media world across the country. The owners, Marshal Ramdev, and Karan Gupta are working really hard to bring out the best of each possible chance and it is their mantra towards success. This makes them an inspiration for so many people and their work is singing their praises everywhere.

Bull18 is perceived as the first North India organization, to begin with, Public Figure Management putting the characters significantly more on the social media map. With a huge hold over the business in Punjab and North India, Bull18 extended itself towards Mumbai and other metropolitan urban areas too.

This, however before 2014, the association ventured into the universe of application advancement and helped Politicians too with their reputation management on online platforms. Additionally, artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Bohemia are likewise assisted with this ORM stage. one of the Owners of the organization Simranjit Singh (Marshal Ramdev) said I entered this industry with a vision in my mind to bring a change from the simple time of music industry to the digitalized world by bringing developments, promoting procedures, and online systems.

