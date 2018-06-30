What makes Salman Khan sweat?

Salman Khan loves spicy food, every day when he is on the sets he brings home-cooked food along with some chilies

Salman Khan

On the set of his game show, 10 Ka Dum, Salman Khan recently revealed that he breaks into a sweat when eating spicy food. When a question was asked, "What per cent of Indians eat raw green chillies with their food?", Sallu said in his younger days, he used to eat a lot of them. He added that while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), he had consumed many chillies as Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him do several retakes.

Infact, his love for chiilies is very evident in the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He ended up eating a lot of chilies due to retakes and his reactions and expressions were 100% real. Still, after so many years his love for spicy food is not over and whenever he visits his farmhouse, he still eats onion and chilies along with roti to satisfy his hunger pang. Many people refrain from eating spicy food to keep their digestive system in place, but our anchor Salman Khan keeps his spice love in limits without harming his health.

A source from the set reveals, "Salman loves spicy food, every day when he is on the sets he brings home-cooked food along with some chilies. When he was reading this question he raised his hand immediately and said that he was and still is a chili eater but his limit of eating spicy has reduced keeping in mind his health and the after effects."

