What more should I do, asks Antoine Griezmann after Ballon d'Or snub

France's World Cup-winning striker Antoine insists he deserves nomination for Ballon d'Or following FIFA snub despite winning three trophies this year

Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann. Pic/Getty Images

France star Antoine Griezmann insists he deserves to be on the podium for this year's Ballon d'Or after winning the World Cup and major silverware with Atletico Madrid. The finalists this year are Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Griezmann came third in 2016 behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the prestigious award, despite not winning anything.

Impressive year

But this season fortune has smiled on Griezmann, who starred in France's triumphant World Cup winning campaign in Russia after an impressive year at Atletico, who won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup. "Comparing 2016 and this year, for me I have to be in the top three," Griezmann, 27, said. "In 2016, I lost two finals and was in the top three. This time I have won three finals."

Asked if not winning it would be unfair, Griezmann replied: "Not unfair, but I would wonder what more I should do. I have won three trophies, stood out at decisive moments, but it is not me who votes." Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the last decade and the Portuguese superstar will be a contender again this year after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

But Griezmann, who rejected a move to join Barcelona, admits ending their stranglehold over the award would be special. "I think about it, especially the closer I get to it. The Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award, and it is the highest you can go as a player. There are trophies in your league, in the World Cup, the Euro, but it's not the same," he said. 'It's a shame'

Asked about the FIFA snub, Griezmann replied that "it's bizarre, and a shame. It is a trophy given out by FIFA, isn't it? And the World Cup is organised by FIFA, right? We win the World Cup, and there are no French player. That is their choice but it is surprising that there is no world champion."

