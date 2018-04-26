What? Paula Patton would love to play Tiger Woods on screen

There is no movie on Woods in the pipeline just yet, and Patton was simply replying to a question on what her dream role would be



Hollywood actor Paula Patton says the character she's most kicked about and would love to play on-screen, is that of golf great Tiger Woods. There is no movie on Woods in the pipeline just yet, and Patton was simply replying to a question on what her dream role would be. And when probed about how she would carry out the role of a man, Patton shot back: "I don't see why a woman can't play a man and I think that he's an interesting character. Back when he was in his prime, obviously he had his demons.



"He was a conflicted person. He was great at some things and yet he had these flaws. He must have had to put on quite a facade and was probably hiding a lot of pain. Characters like that are very interesting to play."

Patton was obviously referring to Woods' sex scandal of 2009, when it was revealed that he had affairs with numerous women while being married to Elin Nordegren with whom he has a daughter Sam, 10 and son, Charlie, nine.

