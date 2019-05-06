What prompted Katrina Kaif to share her new car's pictures with fans two months later?

bollywood

In March, there was talk that Katrina Kaif's Bharat co-star Salman Khan had gifted her a new set of wheels

Katrina Kaif is loving her new car Range Rover. Over the weekend, Kat shared pictures of her swanky car on Instagram. It is being touted as a new buy, which she has gifted to herself. In March, however, there was talk that Bharat co-star Salman Khan had gifted her a new set of wheels.

We don't know what prompted Kat to share the pictures with fans two months later. The actor, who already owns an Audi, also managed to get the same registration number for her new car.

Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram post:

Katrina looks stylish in a short red dress with a denim shrug.

In another post, Katrina shared a shot of herself behind the wheels but in another vehicle from "on location" for "Bharat". She is seated next to a man. Giving a description of the photograph, she wrote: "Bharat, the man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960s' Land Rover, who was convinced that I couldn't handle the car, while I was convinced I could."

