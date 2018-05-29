What's on today in Mumbai?
Tuck into a range of dishes such as upperi, aharkara varatti, erisherry, pulissery, chor and palada pradhaman
Kerala curry time
Allow yourself to be transported to the magnificent land of Kerala — God's own country — and traverse through the state's lush expanse and exquisite flavours by digging into a lavish sadhya at this Bandra haul (every Tuesday). Tuck into a range of dishes such as upperi, aharkara varatti, erisherry, pulissery, chor and palada pradhaman.
AT Curry Tales, Bhavya Plaza, Khar. CALL 26483851 COST Rs 450 onwards
Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects