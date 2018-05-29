What's on today in Mumbai?

Tuck into a range of dishes such as upperi, aharkara varatti, erisherry, pulissery, chor and palada pradhaman

Kerala curry time

Allow yourself to be transported to the magnificent land of Kerala — God's own country — and traverse through the state's lush expanse and exquisite flavours by digging into a lavish sadhya at this Bandra haul (every Tuesday). Tuck into a range of dishes such as upperi, aharkara varatti, erisherry, pulissery, chor and palada pradhaman.

AT Curry Tales, Bhavya Plaza, Khar. CALL 26483851 COST Rs 450 onwards