What The Love! Here's what Sunny Leone said to spice up this contestant's boring dating life

New-age dating reality show What The Love! is hosted by Karan Johar, the king of romance. While Karan turns love guru and brings people together, he also helps them overcome self-doubt, emotional baggage and gives them a sense of confidence.

In the second episode of this show, we will see Karan Johar and his team of fashion experts, Maneka Harsinghani and Shaan Muttahil, along with Sunny Leone transforming contestant Vaibhav. The young, shy 25-year-old chartered accountant is a workaholic, which leaves him with no time to meet people and date.

Karan Johar plans a prep date for Vaibhav with Sunny Leone, leaving the contestant embarrassed and coy. Sunny, however, initiates conversation and tries to comfort Vaibhav with her dating tips.

Giving Vaibhav tips to snag dates, Sunny Leone said, "You are a really nice guy and nice guys are difficult to find. You are extremely shy, if you would be one of my friends, I would want you to grow a pair of 'you know what' and just do it. You are not going to get anywhere or meet that nice person if you are expecting somebody to do it for you. You got to be in the driver's seat and there is nothing more attractive than a man that takes the driver's seat."

Karan Johar then takes the cue and guides Vaibhav in building his confidence. Maneka and Shaan help Vaibhav ditch his serious corporate look and add some pep to his personality. Will the new and stylish Vaibhav be successful in finding his lady love? To find out, don't forget to watch Netflix's new series, What The Love! With Karan Johar, all set to release on January 30, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates