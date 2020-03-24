What to keep in mind for your health when you work from home

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world corporates have mandated work from home for their employees. Whatever the reason may be for 'telecommuting', there are ways to ensure you are being productive, healthy and happy while working from home.

Set a schedule and stick to it. Working designated hours, and then stopping when those hours are up, will give your brain time to work and time to rest. Just like at the workplace give yourself breaks are incredibly important to let your brain and body relax. Take a 15-minute walk, have meals, hydrate yourself, catch up with your loved ones on the phone – take a break away from screens, meeting and work.

Don't neglect your physical and mental health. Do what it takes to care for your body and mind. Your physical condition should be a priority no matter how much of a workaholic you claim to be. While you remain at your desk all day, there's little activity that the body is doing, and so it does not get a chance to burn the unnecessary fat.

At home, before the work schedule begins do indoor exercises to stay fit and healthy. Start with warm-up exercises like spot jogging, arm, shoulder, neck rotations, and side-bends to improve circulation and lubricate your joints and to improve flexibility for 5 to 10 minutes.

Stretches like 'tadasan', twisting, toe – touching and five rounds of suryanamaskar are great. Strength exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups, oblique crunches and yoga asanas like 'bhujangasana', 'naukasana' and 'dhanurasana' are great for overall fitness. Lastly, relax in 'shavasana' and spend a few minutes doing deep breathing exercises.

All of this will take about 30-40 minutes and does not require any equipment. It is recommended that you do these under guidance initially.

The life mantra is to optimise what you have, maximise your health with planning and effort and transform and evolve to a more energised you.

Equally important is wellness which is more about feeling good and healthy by eating right, exercising and getting good sleep. Only when all these boxes are ticked, can we truly say that we are on the path to complete wellness.

One's focus must be on lifestyle corrections for enhancement of health so that optimum health in mind, body, and spirit can be experienced.

The effects of such a lifestyle can be felt in many ways -improved circulation, hormonal balance, lowered blood pressure, improved digestion, emotional wellness, mental equilibrium and heightened immunity. These are simple steps towards transformation, evolution, and freedom from diseases.

A positive attitude, discipline, and consistency are the prime motivators for a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Go ahead, change your lifestyle whilst you work from home. Let your work from home get optimised, Life Mickeymized!!!

Dr. Mickey Mehta – Global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever