What undid Australia's Coronavirus pandemic success?

Students leave after college entrance exams. As China works to bring down cases, 11 million students began taking university entrance exams on Tuesday, when the country reported only 8 infections. Pic/AP

Australia has been among the world's most successful nations in containing its COVID-19 outbreak. But, as most of the country emerges from restrictions, the virus has resumed spreading at an alarming rate in Victoria's capital, Melbourne which has been ordered back into lockdown for six weeks starting Wednesday, after the state reported 191 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest spike in its daily count.

This raises questions about how Melbourne fell so far behind the rest of the country that has recorded about 8,500 cases and only 106 deaths. Most if not all the blame is being directed at lax controls at quarantine centres set up in two Melbourne hotels. Those returning from overseas are required to spend 14 days in strict hotel quarantine. It has been found that the city's expanding outbreak is emerging from hotel quarantine guards and guests.

Critics blame a decision to use private security contractors to enforce the quarantine. Media reports have alleged security firms charged the Victoria government for hotel guards that were not provided and that guards had sex with quarantined hotel guests and allowed families to go between rooms to play cards.

Bolsonaro who flouted mask rule is COVID positive

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus' severity and refusing to wear mask. He confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia. "I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations."

Virus aid: Trump donors among 1st recipients

Washington: election efforts, according to an AP analysis of federal data. Many were among the first to be approved for a loan in early April. The firms obtained the aid through the Paycheck Protection Programme that extends a lifeline to small businesses struggling to navigate the pandemic.

All told, the Trump supporters who run these companies have contributed at least $11.1 million since May 2015 to Trump's campaign committees. There is no evidence the firms received favourable treatment as a result of their ties to Trump. But the distribution of relief money is coming under heightened scrutiny after the Trump administration initially refused to reveal which firms received loans.

Hospitals in Florida, Texas reaching capacity

Hospitals are approaching capacity in Florida and Texas with surge in cases, as the US emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The US has so far reported 3,042,461 COVID-19 cases and 1,33,061 deaths.

