What was ailing Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh was continuously spotted putting in eye drops as he was clicked at the Mumbai airport with '83 cast.

The cast of Kabir Khan's '83 assembled at a Juhu hotel in the wee hours of Tuesday before talking off for London for the sports-based film's shoot. The makers had organised photo-ops and media interactions prior to their departure in a bus to the airport.

Ranveer Singh was continuously spotted putting in eye drops. Was he nursing sore eyes or was he facing some discomfort? It didn't dampen the actor's enthusiasm though. "About to embark on a remarkable cinematic journey. Proud, blessed (sic)," he wrote on social media.

The rest of the cast, which includes Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma and Jiiva made for a lively bunch.

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of the film and this is the first time that the composer will be composing music for Ranveer's film.

Apart from the 'Simmba' actor, the film also stars R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

