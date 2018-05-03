What was Katrina Kaif's cryptic Instagram post for Anushka Sharma all about?

Katrina Kaif tagged Anushka Sharma while captioning the photo a photo of her wearing a tee which read 'Propaganda'



Katrina Kaif

Last night, Katrina Kaif shared a snapshot on Instagram wearing a tee with 'Propaganda' written on it. Kat tagged Anushka Sharma while captioning the photo. What was she trying to tell her Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) co-actor? It left us confused. Hope Anushka got the hint.

ð©ð» @anushkasharma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onMay 2, 2018 at 7:05am PDT

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films lined up for this year are Aanand L Rai's next, Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan where she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

