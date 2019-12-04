What would Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya do if two people were stuck in a real Pati Patni Aur Woh situation?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We are only two days away from the release of Patni Patni Aur Woh, and the lead pair, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, in a recent interview with midday, spoke about the film, what they discovered about each other while working on this comedy, and what advice they would give to two people if they were stuck in a Patni Patni Aur Woh situation in real life.

When asked about their respective qualities, Panday opens the answer about Kartik and says that he's very selfless and doesn't really think about his own things and thinks a lot about everyone, which is a very good quality to have. So he was very helpful and she always went to him whenever she needed anything. She then goes on to talk about Bhumi and says that she's very particular and knows everything. She herself sometimes get careless but she's very particular. That's a very good habit to have.

Bhumi's turn arrives and she says, "About Ananya, what I learnt was to just like be easy, she's an easy girl, she chills and is a very positive person. That's something I really appreciate in her. In Kartik, I learnt that he doesn't take himself seriously, he's one of my most fun co-stars, and I've worked with some very fun people. I looked forward to working with them since it was a lot of fun together."

And then comes the man of the moment, Aaryan, who begins by saying, "Thank you Bhumi and Ananya," and continues, "With Bhumi, she has an easy vibe and is so chilled out. It's something very rare, she's very seamless and fluid. You want her to be a part of your group. I like Ananya's nature, you really want to make fun of her, but you really like her and she's cute in some other sense. I really make fun of her and she doesn't take it seriously. That's a fun quality she has. Others take it seriously, she doesn't."

The leads are then thrown a tricky question about giving a piece of advice to two people if they were stuck in a similar Pati Patni Aur Woh situation in reality. Well, Bhumi takes the lead and says, "My only advice would be to do what makes you happy if that's your happy place, so be it. Society puts a lot of moral grounds on people, but that shouldn't be something you should judge someone on."

Does Ananya agree with Bhumi? Well, here's what she said, "I agree, I wouldn't say be selfish, but if the situation isn't working with you, don't lie, be honest about it and make it easier for everyone." Aaryan continues, "At the end of the day, you want to be happy with the person in a relationship and I think you're happy with a Woh, go with Woh, and if you're happy with a Patni, don't have a Woh."

Watch the entire interview of Pati, Patni Aur Woh actors - Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday right here:

Coming back to Bhumi, she has done a variety of roles over the last few years, so she just had to be asked what new she's bringing to the table with her character in this film. "I think a lot of things, the idea and our characters are very fresh, we have seen very stereotypical Patnis who don't have an ambition. I think Vedika is a very strong woman; she represents the modern Indian girl and so does Tapasya's character. She supports her husband and her house but also has an ambition and a career. She's quite a juggler. She wants bigger larger things for her life."

She continues, "The one thing she exudes is that she's very confident and doesn't shy away from being sexy and getting ready. She's someone who's aware of the way she looks, and Indian girls today are accepting the way they are, that's what I feel is new about Vedika."

Ananya Panday, for us, was the best thing about Student of the Year 2, and after the success of her debut, there are a lot of expectations from her second outing. So did she have to undergo any preparation? "I don't want to take those expectations seriously because I feel there'll always be expectations; I just want to take each day as it comes. With Tapasya, I had to grow a little as she's an older woman. In Student, I got away with the way I am."

She continued, "With Tapasya, I had to slow down, I realised I cannot play myself on screen all the time, however easy it may seem. There are certain things about Tapasya that aren't the same as mine and I had to work on them." Coming to Kartik, he rides on two consecutive hits, has he cracked the success mantra? "It's not some mantra, it's something to do with my films, I want them to be really good. Somewhere if a film works, everyone works and it's a good thing for all of us."

He continues, "I try to do things that connect with the audience, which translates into good viewership." In comes Bhumi, "Most of Kartik's fans remember his characters' names and they are proudly written on their Instagram accounts." The film was recently under the radar when a controversial dialogue from the trailer created furore and uproar on social media. The trio was asked about the constant scrutiny most of the Bollywood films are under, even though they don't intentionally want to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Aaryan said, "We never tried to hurt anyone's sentiments as it is. We are here to entertain people; we have always maintained that we are saying something else. Criticism has its pros and cons, even if you do the best thing in the world, there will be criticism, you need to have that balance where positive is more than negative. You cannot make everyone happy"

Pati Patni Aur Woh opens in the cinemas on December 6, and given the buzz of this comedy, it seems it has all the chances to hit the bulls-eye at the box-office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates