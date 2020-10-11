What you need to know about WWE 2K Battlegrounds

A good phone doesn't have to be an expensive thing. Here are five options under Rs 10,000 that score just as well

Rating: 2/5

Developer: Sabre Interactive

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4

Price: PC: Rs 2,199; PS4: Rs 2,499

2K Games has launched an arcade version of its popular wrestling game. This one is called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Instead of the perfectly chiselled characters from the original game, you get a cartoonish version of your favourite WWE wrestlers. The game doesn't take itself seriously, which is actually a good thing. WWE 2K is notorious for its learning curve, but Battlegrounds on the other hand has the easiest controls ever. Anyone can quickly get into the game with just a few minutes of practice.

That said, there is very little variety in the basic moves through the entire roster. In fact, only special moves are different and that doesn't offer enough variation to make this game addictive. Add that to the appalling number of micro transactions for every little thing, including the unlocking of the more interesting wrestlers and outfits. If you don't want to pay, the road to unlocking is filled with mindless hours of grinding. The story mode is the best way to unlock characters and grind.

However, the story itself is very bad, and is told in the form of a short comic book. Once you have gathered enough blue medals, you can use it to unlock one of the more premium characters.

There are also exhibition matches available, where you can choose from a serving of WWE classic game styles, including steel cage matches, royal rumble and basic 2 Vs 2.

Even building your own character, offers little variety without forking out more cash.

In conclusion, I didn't actually mind playing this game. I think it would be nice to play at a party. But, I would definitely wait for this to come into the bargain bin because it's a game that offers very little, expecting you to pay a lot more to unlock the premium material.

