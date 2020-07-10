What your body really wants to tell you!

The constipation is trying to tell you you’re holding onto things not letting go! The indigestion & flatulence is trying to tell you that you are unable to digest something going on in your life! The shoulder pain is saying you are feeling burdened in life, your backache says you are feeling unsupported or unable to stand up for yourself, your recurring ankle injury is saying you probably feel like you don’t have the strength to handle something and the heat boils on your face say you are angry and want to show it!

Almost every illness is reflecting the emotions you feel, forget about and leave unaddressed. The body being your best friend tries to make you aware of it through dis-ease so that you can resolve it and live a happier, healthier life.

Your body is made of over trillion intelligent cells constantly picking & relaying information, processing it at unimaginable speeds and responding with precision every time. Whatever it faces, the body has advanced systems thoughtfully put into place to handle everything & return to homeostasis.

Yet, there are times when the body has recurring problems & is unable to heal itself. It doesn’t respond to treatment or medicines leaving doctors perplexed. Different research studies show that almost 30% to 55% of illnesses are psychosomatic, which means the body gets affected by psychological factors. In the hundreds of clients I have worked with I see that almost 90% of issues in the body can be explained & resolved by addressing the emotional baggage which gives you holistic and lasting relief.

Let me share the story of a nutritionist who came to me complaining of severe constipation, skin rashes, mouth ulcers and unexplained weight gain. She used to work out regularly, eat healthy, and had consulted her doctor but the medication hadn’t helped much and the health complains had persisted for months. She connected with me post seeing my TEDx video on the ‘Mind-Body Connection’ and knew her issues were psychologically rooted. In the 2-hour healing session we worked with her subconscious mind and while it started with everything she was emotionally dealing with right now, it went deeper till we reached the core beliefs of unworthiness and anger created in her childhood. When we resolved the childhood experiences and released the trauma her inner child was still holding on to, the body immediately responded by healing overnight. The constipation, ulcers & rashes reduced by over 80% within 24 hours! And she was not surprised because she knew she had let go of a whole lot of emotional baggage she had been carrying for years!

This is just how beautifully your body is connected with your thoughts and emotions. Helping you by red-flagging the pent up emotions and healing when you resolve them. If you are facing recurring issues, visit a healer or therapist today! You need a happy body for a happy life!

By Janki Ravani [Happiness Coach & Healer]

