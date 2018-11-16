WhatApp group admin arrest for 'anti-national' messages in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Baghpat: The admin of a Whatsapp group was arrested for circulation of alleged "anti-national" messages in the social media group, police said on Thursday.

Naeem was arrested after receiving a complaint from Dipak Kumar of Bamnauli village in Baraut, a police officer said.

According to Kumar's complaint, a WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating objectionable "anti-national" messages, the officer said.

After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village, he said, adding that the accused had been arrested.

