Whatever Narendra Modi has done is very good

Students and activists from various organisations and colleges raise slogans in support of CAA outside CSMT on Thursday. Pic/ Ashish Raje

While 25,000 plus peaceful protesters thronged August Kranti Maidan on Thursday evening, a protest in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 — with not more than 100 participants — took place near CSMT the same day.

The pro-CAA protest was initially scheduled to be held outside Churchgate station at 5 pm, but since the required permits were not obtained from the police authorities, the organisers of the protest had to shift the venue to outside Gate number 1 of the subway near CSMT. This protest, too, was peaceful with slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Savarkar zindabad' as against the 'Hindu-Muslim ek hai, Modi Shah fake hai' slogans at the anti-CAA protest at August Kranti.

"Whatever Modi has done is very good," said a middle-aged woman protester at CSMT. "The majority of people in the country are not protesting against CAA as they have faith in the prime minister. So many students are burning down public property for which we pay taxes, the CAA is not anti-religion."

She added, "Whoever is staying in this country, their first religion must be their nation. Why should others protest against CAA? Why are they getting insecure? They don't have faith in themselves." Another protester Vikram Achreja said, "Non-violent protests are welcome in a democracy; however, the law cannot be made on the streets. It can only be made in the Parliament. And, it can be challenged in the Supreme Court, which is happening."

