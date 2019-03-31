What's Ajay Devgn's 50th birthday plan?

bollywood

Ajay Devgn, who is known to not be a party-hearty, will celebrate his 50th birthday on Tuesday, April 2

Ajay Devgn, who celebrates his birthday on April 2, will be achieving a milestone this year, as he completes 50 years. The Golmaal actor is not known to be a party animal, but as it is his landmark year, wife Kajol and kids, Nysa and Yug, have lined up something special for him.

Ajay Devgn being a complete family man had celebrated his 49th birthday with actress-wife Kajol, children, Nysa and Yug and his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor, Vatsal Seth with wife Ishita Dutta in Paris. The pictures from their trip had dominated the whole of social media.

However, with numerous films lined up for one of the numero uno actors in Bollywood, it will be interesting to see if Ajay packs his travel bag with family or keep it an intimate affair.

On the professional front, the year gone by was a fruitful one, and 2019 too started with a bang for Ajay. His Total Dhamaal, which was a multi-starrer, saw great box office numbers. Apart from this, he will be releasing the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De on his 50th birthday. The film will see him with his childhood friend, Tabu, and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is touted to be an action-thriller. This film will release on December 25, 2020. Other than this, he has the multi star-cast Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on a true incident and is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati.

The list is never-ending, with a sports biopic on the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, which is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma. The Phool Aur Kaante actor also has Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare - a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

