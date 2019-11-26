What's brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday sure know how to keep paps busy with their antics. Yesterday, the duo was spotted at a promotional event for their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, at Lower Parel.

Aaryan kept teasing her and Panday kept blushing and walking away. There has been tattle for a while about them being a twosome. It sure looks like, but then, it's common to read about link-ups of stars when their films are releasing.

Speaking of Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is a situational comedy and is touted to be a remake of the classic 1978 film by the same name. The director, Mudassar Aziz, however, told mid-day, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

Producer Juno Chopra says, "The film basically revolves around Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya and working with them especially on the nuances of the film has been so enriching. I just hope the audiences love the film. We can't wait for everyone to see our baby."

