What's cooking, Boo Bhai?

Come mid-September, and Bastian's new F&B director will serve you red snapper carpaccio with ponzu, comforting ramen bowls and decadent cheesecakes for lunch. We ate before you do, so you know it's worth it.

Nothing has changed…" Chef Boo Kim aka 'Boo Bhai' who replaces Kelvin Cheung's role as F&B director for Bastian Hospitality after he stepped down last month, says, adding, "…because I never left and I've run operations here for four years." The 34-year-old in his statement black tee and bandana, joins us, sipping on a Diet Coke as we settle in to taste his new lunch menu that starts on September 17.



"Since we started, the menu has not changed much and it is still seafood-centric with flavours from all across the world. With my lead, we will still stick to our seafood, change the flavours a little bit more, and explore parts of the country," shares Kim.



The red snapper carpaccio on the menu comes on a bed of cucumber slices, and topped with ponzu ice, in which the tart Japanese sauce is blended with ice twice over. The chill enhances the citrusy flavours finished with a hint of truffle oil. The garnish of toasted quinoa lifts the texture and overall, works as a perfect palate cleanser to begin our meal.



Curried chicken finds its way into a bun with creamy peanut butter soy and crunchy peanuts. A decadent spicy aioli made with house hot sauce adds a controlled fire. In the vegetarian version, the buns ooze with a cream corn, parmesan and garlic filling that makes for earthy soul food on a rainy day. The salads look wholesome and colourful. While garlic soy and crisps rule the bowl of garlic sesame tofu salad, the fish taco bowl has a filling of Cajun spiced snapper, mush of avocado, and a sour cream and jalapeno dressing. The mush is balanced with crispy wanton fries for texture.



While Kim admits to being a fan of Maggi noodles, his noodle bowls are elaborate with an earthy Sichuan broth, pork belly and bouncy house-made ramen. We love the prawn ramen for its umami broth that has a deep and pungent kick. Here, we see Kim's expertise in broths.

The meal doesn't end at Bastian without dessert. The cheesecake game has been upped, we hear, so we bite into a classic New York cheese cake with blueberries, a honey lemon, a coffee toffee and even a keto version with cashew nut ice cream and warm berries. Ask us to pick one, and we'll look the other way.

At Bastian, Kamal Building, B/1, Linking Road, Bandra West.

From September 17, 12 pm to 3 pm

Call 7045083714

The chef connect

His senior from college, Kelvin Cheung invited Boo Kim to join him in setting up Bastian four years ago. "We were both passionate about food, and we just clicked! We are still in touch on chef groups."

