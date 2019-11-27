What's cooking? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur don chef hats in this cute photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot, Taimur Ali Khan, has innumerable fans around the world. Every move he makes and every word he utters is loved and applauded by his fans and followers. It seems like Taimur didn't even have to grow up to garner so many fans and love from across the world!

Recently, a fan club of Kareena Kapoor Khan's shared a photo in which Bebo can be seen with Taimur Ali Khan, both of them wearing chef hats. Obviously, Taimur looks too cute to handle! Check out the photo below:

Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable as he holds mum Kareena Kapoor's hand, who looks absolutely radiant. We wonder what the duo was cooking together?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for her next film, Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena plays a charming and full-of-life character in the film and her fans her excited to see Bebo on screen again.

Good Newwz is a comedy that deals with two married couples that discover that the husbands' sperms have been exchanged and gone to the wrong wives. The concept of the film is bold and interesting, and as the film releases on December 27, it should end the year on a hilarious note.

