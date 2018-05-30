Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas?

Tongues have been wagging about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being a twosome

Priyanka Chopra has always been secretive about her love life. Ever since the actress began her career in Hollywood, she has been linked with many celebrities. The latest one happens to be Nick Jonas.

Tongues have been wagging about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being a twosome. Yesterday, snapshots of PeeCee and the American actor-singer, aboard a yacht, did the rounds of social media. The two are seen sharing a quilt.

Recently, she spilled some beans about her relationship. When asked if she has ever dated someone from America, "Yes," was her response. Priyanka did not continue with the American date or else the media would have been aware of it. She, nevertheless, said that she is single after a long time and is getting a lot of attention. But she's not in the right frame of mind to get into a relation. "I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain," she added.

#NickJonas A post shared by Nick Jonas (@im_nickjay) onMay 29, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

Over the weekend, they were spotted watching a baseball match in Los Angeles. Nick and Priyanka first met at the Met gala last year. Is there more to their friendship?

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had confessed that she never been on a casual date ever. "I've never dated. I've always been in relationship," Priyanka said. "It's very different. You like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship. You're answerable to each other. Whereas the non-answerability of dating, my god, I don't know if I would ever be able to," she added.

So, what's the status with Nick Jonas, Priyanka?

Also Read: Mid-Day Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Inheriting Movie Love From Sridevi And Life After Her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates