What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Katrina Kaif gives a sneak peak to her tiffin
Responding to Akshay Kumar's nomination, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of her food and we warn you not to watch it on an empty stomach!
The newest craze for Bollywood celebrities on Instagram seems to be the What's In Your Dabba Challenge. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, and Shikhar Dhawan have already responded by giving us a close look at their diet and food. The latest celeb to join the challenge is Katrina Kaif, who responded to Kumar's nomination.
Her food eating habits are very simple and extremely health-conscious, and we warn you not to watch her post on an empty stomach. She wrote- My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet... so I completely agree with Akshay Kumar on this one. It's a long post but that also shows what she eats in a day.
Here it is:
View this post on Instagram
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast ðÂÂÂI try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood ðÂÂÂ I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
Kumar and Kaif are reuniting after a decade for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that's all set for a March 27 release. The actress even posted a lovely picture with her actor and director on Insta yesterday that was all about her smiles and happiness. Saw this?:
View this post on Instagram
A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset ðÂÂ¥ ....... the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made âÂ¤ï¸Â.... see u in cinemas March 27 th ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar
Let's see whether this cop-drama can recreate the cult and the staggering success of Singham and Simmba or not!
