What's In Your Dabba Challenge: Katrina Kaif gives a sneak peak to her tiffin

The newest craze for Bollywood celebrities on Instagram seems to be the What's In Your Dabba Challenge. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, and Shikhar Dhawan have already responded by giving us a close look at their diet and food. The latest celeb to join the challenge is Katrina Kaif, who responded to Kumar's nomination.

Her food eating habits are very simple and extremely health-conscious, and we warn you not to watch her post on an empty stomach. She wrote- My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet... so I completely agree with Akshay Kumar on this one. It's a long post but that also shows what she eats in a day.

Here it is:

Kumar and Kaif are reuniting after a decade for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that's all set for a March 27 release. The actress even posted a lovely picture with her actor and director on Insta yesterday that was all about her smiles and happiness. Saw this?:

Let's see whether this cop-drama can recreate the cult and the staggering success of Singham and Simmba or not!

