What's irritating Vijay Deverakonda?

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is annoyed with the Internet's reaction to his 2017 film and its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, after Malayalam star Parvathy's recent unabashed comments about the drama. Netizens have been admiring Parvathy's guts to say that the film reeked of toxic masculinity in front of Deverakonda, who was also part of a roundtable meet moderated by Anupama Chopra. Now, the Telugu actor is reportedly detesting the fact that "people are celebrating at my cost".

That's my issue. I don't care what you think of the film." He adds, "Normally, I am understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. But these people don't know what they are talking about. I feel they are misplaced. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is social media. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about." The truth is proving to be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Telugu star shot to fame with Pelli Choopulu in his home state. The 2017 film Arjun Reddy helped him gain national recognition. Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Vijay Deverakonda recently announced the name of his next film. The project is called World Famous Lover.

In a previous chat with IANS, Vijay spoke about the stardom he's been enjoying. He said, "I don't know if this stardom people say I enjoy is true. I'm still worried if people will turn up at the theatres to watch my films. I'm still clueless about stardom because I don't know how to measure it. Stardom only makes sense when it converts into footfalls in the cinema hall. It's the only physical transaction that justifies it."

