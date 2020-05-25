What's Karan Johar planning for his birthday week? Details inside
According to this source, Karan has revealed that he would be experimenting with his look during his birthday week
Karan Johar has always been known as a celebrity with a good style sense. On May 5, Karan posted an image of himself and claimed that he is now available for father roles. In the image shared where he spotted a new grey hair lockdown look, Karan commented that his acting career has been scarier and he hopes for a second chance.
Industry friends were then seen supporting, and some even taking a fun dig at him. Right from Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, there was a lot of social media conversations within the industry people. While some of them supported him, some even going to the extent of offering him father roles.
Post this, he has been hinting to his friends about his plans to look younger, said a source close to Karan. According to this source, Karan has revealed that he would be experimenting something during his birthday week but refused to reveal further details on this. Surprisingly, since this, the blockbuster movie director is visibly missing in action. While he is posting videos and images of his children on Instagram, he is not very visible in any of those posts. This is more surprising since Karan is never been camera shy.
So, is Karan having double thoughts after being offered father roles? Is he doing something to look young? This has led to rumour mills work overtime figuring what exactly is in store. Maybe we will have to wait for his birthday week to get more deets.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on May 25, 1972, Karan Johar is the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. KJo went to Mumbai's popular Greenlawns High School, where Nikhil Advani, Darsheel Safary, industrialist Gautam Singhania, and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh were alumni too. (All photos/mid-day archives, AFP and Karan Johar's official Instagram account)
-
The film that marked Karan Johar's entry into the Hindi film industry was Aditya Chopra's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995. Just like in real life, he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's close friend in the film too, albeit only a sidekick role. He also assisted director Aditya Chopra in writing the screenplay of the film and also in selecting Shah Rukh's costumes.
-
At the age of 25, after assisting Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films during the early days of his career, Karan Johar forayed into film direction with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The film became a blockbuster hit and won him two Filmfare awards-best direction and best screenplay.
-
In 2001, Karan Johar came up with his next directorial venture- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. With this film, he accomplished his childhood dream of getting big stars in one frame. The film became India's second-highest grosser of the year.
-
In 2003, Karan Johar took his film career a notch higher with production. He produced 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan that won 2 National awards and 8 Filmfare awards.
-
In 2004, Karan Johar entered television with his celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan' which was a breath of fresh air. He interviewed renowned celebrities from Bollywood and India's glamour world.
-
In 2005, Johar teamed up for the first time with his friend SRK's production banner and co-produced Kaal starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol. However, the film bombed miserably at the Box Office.
-
In 2006, Karan Johar released his romantic drama, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which dealt with adultery and infidelity which were considered taboo in Indian society. Though the content was controversial, Johar was applauded by critics as a filmmaker-producer, director and writer.
-
In 2006, Karan stopped following numerology, after watching Lage Raho Munnabhai. He stopped the practice of creating film titles beginning with the letter 'K' as per numerology. In the following years, he produced a series of coming of age films like 'Dostana'(2008), 'Kurbaan'(2009), 'Wake Up Sid'(2009), 'I Hate Luv Storys' (2010), 'We Are Family' (2010) and returned to writing and direction with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'My Name Is Khan' (2010), a film that grossed Rs 2 billion worldwide.
-
In 2010, Karan did his second television show as a host of 'Lift Kara De' and subsequently he joined Madhuri Dixit and Remo D'Souza as the judge of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' in 2012, followed by season 4 of 'India's Got Talent' in the same year where he co-judged with Kirron Kher, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora Khan.
-
In the year 2012, Karan released a remake of the 1990 thriller 'Agneepath' which was then produced by his father Yash Johar. While the former saw a commercial failure, Agneepath's remake saw both critical and commercial success. He further produced the romantic comedy 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' and youth-oriented 'Student of the Year' (in the same year) launching three newcomers - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
-
In 2013, as a tribute to 100 years of Indian cinema, Karan joined hands with Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar to direct an anthology, 'Bombay Talkies'. The film was screened at the Cannes International Film Festival 2013. Besides, he also released teenage drama 'Gippi' which received a mixed response.
-
In 2015, Karan Johar bagged his first full-fledged role in Bollywood as Kaizad Khambatta, the flamboyant, quick-witted, Parsi media mogul, in 'Bombay Velvet', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. As Khambatta in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Karan wore a debonair look and sported a fake moustache that added to the panache of his get up. He found the fake moustache 'annoying' but said it was an emotional experience as it reminded his mother of his late father Yash Johar.
-
Karan Johar and his friends...
One can swear by the enduring friendship between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. The duo have been together through thick and thin, on and off work and done several films together
-
Kajol is a must have for filmmaker Karan Johar in all his films because he feels she is lucky for him. The two, however, had a bitter fallout in 2016, KJo and Kajol have worked their difference and are now fast friends again. Kajol even attended Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday and happily posed for photos at the event.
-
It is a well-known fact that Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji have been best of friends for very long. Karan Johar's favourite triumvirate - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji also appeared on Koffee With Karan's one of the episodes.
-
Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar share a cordial bond with each other and have been the talk of the town for their funny remarks at each other. Farhan was even the reason for KJo's patch up with Priyanka Chopra at his birthday bash.
-
Katrina Kaif did the item song 'Chikni Chameli' from 'Agneepath' free for buddy Karan Johar. In return Karan gave her an expensive gift impressed by her performance. That speaks volumes about their friendship, doesn't it?
-
A look at some more candid photos of KJo:
Kajol, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji look on after applying vermillion powder during the traditional ritual of Sindoor Khela on the last day of the 'North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja' festival in Mumbai on October 8, 2019.
-
Tushar Kapoor gestures to a friend as actress Urmila Matondkar and filmmaker Karan Johar look on during designer Manish Malhotra's 'Just Chill' pret collection fashion show in Mumbai on May 3, 2003.
-
Yash Chopra is congratulated by film director Karan Johar after the former received the Invaluable Contribution to Indian Cinema Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Genting Highlands, Malaysia on April 6, 2002.
-
Karan Johar dances with hosts Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh during 2011 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on June 25, 2011.
-
Karan Johar and his mother attend the premier of Hindi film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' in Mumbai on July 3, 2014.
-
When Kangana Ranaut walked as the showstopper for Vero Moda's Marquee collection designed by Karan Johar in Mumbai on September 19, 2014. Well, now, KJo and Kangy share a bitter relation with each other.
-
Karan Johar with his kids - Roohi and Yash, who turned 3 this year. The kids were born on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Karan Johar!
From acting to directing, producing, writing, costume designing, hosting and even judging, Karan Johar has donned several hats and how! On his 48th birthday on May 25, 2020, we take a look at his journey so far
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe