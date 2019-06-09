What's keeping Mallika Sherawat busy?

bollywood

Mallika Sherawat never ceases to amaze us with her antics. Whether on the red carpet or with her comments. But it looks like she now wants to dive into work

Mallika Sherawat

After her Cannes outing last month, Mallika Sherawat has been tied up with photoshoots. Her Instagram account is full of vivid details about her assignments. Sherawat never ceases to amaze us with her antics. Whether on the red carpet or with her comments. But it looks like she now wants to dive into work.

She may be missing from the Bollywood front, but she has her hands full with fashion shoots. In one of her posts, she mentions that she has always been a fan of the legendary Jean Paul Gaultier so she loves to wear his haute couture creations. In fact, her account is full of stepping out in designer wear every day of the week. Clearly, she is now trying to make a mark in the world of labels.

Also read: Cannes 2019: Mallika Sherawat looks sizzling hot at the red carpet

Recently, Mallika made heads turn with her sartorial choices at Cannes 2019. Mallika Sherawat walked the red carpet in a high-fashion couture gown by Tony Ward and looked heavenly while doing it. The actress has been a regular fixture at the Cannes Film Festival circuit, and she aces her red carpet look every single year.

On the work front, the Murder actress will be next seen portraying a walking ghost Haseena in ALTBalaji's new all-new horror-comedy – Booo… Sabki Phategi. The stellar cast for the series also includes actors known for their impeccable comic timing, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and will be directed by none other than Farhad Samji of the Golmaal fame.

See photos: Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Mallika Sherawat and other beautiful naagins ruled our hearts

Top Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates