What's keeping Vineet Kumar busy?

Vineet Kumar is currently busy with three projects -- Bengali filmmaker Suman Ghosh's Aaadhaar, Saand Ki Aankh, which recently went on the floors and the web series Bard Of Blood

After Mukkabaaz and Gold last year, Vineet Kumar seems to have a lot on his plate these days. He's busy with three projects. The actor will be seen in National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Suman Ghosh's Aaadhaar.

The actor features in the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, which recently went on the floors. Vineet also stars in the web series, Bard Of Blood. It marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan as a producer in the digital medium.

Vineet, who earned critical praise for Mukkabaaz, believes that as long as a person is doing good work, it does not matter whether he is acting in independent films or big-budget commercial projects. Vineet talking about his films said in an earlier interview that, "When you do a big film it reaches more people it helps you as an actor. After 'Gold' released people are watching 'Mukkabaaz'. When more people see you, you become more popular. The benefit as an actor is that, then you do a commercial film and you can also continue to be part of that and do small films as well," Vineet, who has also acted in critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly.

