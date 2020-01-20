Search

What's making Hrithik Roshan rave about Yuvraj Singh's dance moves?

Updated: Jan 20, 2020, 13:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and several other Bollywood folk had also posted about Singh's amazing dance moves.

Hrithik Roshan and Yuvraj Singh
Hrithik Roshan and Yuvraj Singh

TikTok star Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson, who was referred to as the 'smoothest airwalker' by Hrithik Roshan, has now landed an audition on India's Best Dancer, which will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and several other Bollywood folk had also posted about Singh's amazing dance moves.

Here's what Hrithik Roshan tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan, too, couldn't keep from marvelling at Singh's skill. He tweeted:

Raveena Tandon found Yuvraj Singh quite fantastic! She wrote, "Fantastic! Love all of it, especially the "tip tip remix" talent waiting to be discovered..."

Well, we sure agree with Raveena on this. Baba Jackson truly is a talent that Bollywood should totally explore! 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Video of the day
Akshaye Khanna predicted THIS about Ajay Devgn!

Akshaye Khanna predicted THIS about Ajay Devgn!