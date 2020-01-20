What's making Hrithik Roshan rave about Yuvraj Singh's dance moves?

TikTok star Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson, who was referred to as the 'smoothest airwalker' by Hrithik Roshan, has now landed an audition on India's Best Dancer, which will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and several other Bollywood folk had also posted about Singh's amazing dance moves.

Here's what Hrithik Roshan tweeted:

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, too, couldn't keep from marvelling at Singh's skill. He tweeted:

Raveena Tandon found Yuvraj Singh quite fantastic! She wrote, "Fantastic! Love all of it, especially the "tip tip remix" talent waiting to be discovered..."

Well, we sure agree with Raveena on this. Baba Jackson truly is a talent that Bollywood should totally explore!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates