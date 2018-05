Sharing is indeed caring

On Saturday, these Mynas were spotted at the Wankhede stadium, engaged in what seems to be the end of a debate on who should eat the lizard caught by one of them. Sharing is indeed caring. Pic/Atul Kamble

