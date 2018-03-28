What's next for hottie Eugenie Bouchard after tennis? It's modelling!

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard reveals she'll take up more photoshoots after quitting the sport



Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, 24, has said that she fancies a full-time career in modelling after she bids adieu to the sport. 2014 Australian Open semi-finalist, Bouchard, has not been in the best of form lately and has slipped out of the world's top 100 rankings (114).

However, she sent social media into a tizzy with a series of steamy photographs in the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition recently. And it is this positive feedback from fans that has inspired the pretty athlete to take up similar assignments in future, she said.

"The most important thing for me right now, among my priorities, is to play tennis, since that is what I love to do. But I know that I have other options available to develop, and modelling could be an option that I'll take up when I retire," Bouchard told British tabloid, The Sun yesterday.

Incidentally, she's not the only one from her family to shine in front of the camera. Her cousin Mimi is a star in British television drama series, Made in Chelsea.

