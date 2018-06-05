What's on Katrina Kaif's mind?

Katrina Kaif's post on social media read 'I will believe it when I see it, or I will see it when I believe it'



Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's posts on social media reveal a lot about her state of mind. She has a penchant for sharing philosophical quotes and keep fans guessing. She recently put up a cryptic message, which reads, "I will believe it when I see it, or I will see it when I believe it (sic)."



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Fans are wondering if she is referring to B-Town's latest couple. Her best buddy Alia Bhatt is warming up to her ex-flame, Ranbir Kapoor. The two hooked up during the shooting of Brahmastra in Bulgaria earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, arguably one of the finest dancers in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is ready to up her game for the upcoming US edition of the Da-Bangg Tour. In a departure from Bollywood style dance, the actor, we hear, is set to perform live acrobatics as part of her act for the concerts.

A source close to Kaif tells mid-day, "Katrina is always game for experimentation. It was her idea to do a live acrobatic dance performance at the US shows. She will perform on her chartbusters, including Kamli, Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat and many others. Besides her regular dance routine, a set of her act will see her attempting aerial aerobics and acrobatics — something that no Bollywood actor has attempted on a live show till date."

