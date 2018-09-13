What's on Taimur Ali Khan's spoon?

bollywood

Considering that his every move is closely monitored, the star kid's fan groups were concerned about it

Taimur Ali Khan

A snapshot of Taimur Ali Khan doing the rounds of social media has the munckin licking a spoon. Considering that his every move is closely monitored, the star kid's fan groups were concerned about it.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's nearly-two-year-old son is an inspiration on social media. Even before managing to build any body of work, he has spawned fan groups that rival those of established stars.

Do you know the fan groups of Taimur Ali Khan refer to the tot as Tai Tai? They feel it sounds cute and fits Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin perfectly who is just learning to speak. The fan groups (there are quite a few) were delighted to note that he now walks by himself with a little support. Every move of Taimur is under the microscopic scanner.

Last week, snapshots of the Saif-Kareena's family vacation with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the Maldives were breaking the Internet. Bebo looked scorching hot. She has been working out for a bikini body. Taimur's making a splash as he is learning to swim. Check out his arm floats. In one post, the two couples can be seen enjoying some pool time and making the most of it with their kids Taimur and Inaaya.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh's Hunter, while Kareena Kapoor Khan will next seen be in Raj Mehta's 'Good News' and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

