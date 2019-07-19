What's slurp?

food

This monsoon, enjoy authentic versions of the comforting thukpa available at little-known grub holes in the city

.

Spice it up

Tucked nondescriptly in a bylane behind Our Lady of Egypt Church in Kalina, is one of Mumbai’s best haunts for North Eastern fare — from spicy chicken gravies to pork and escargot, the tiny space has much to offer. Here, the chicken thukpa (Rs 180) has a tangy and hot broth, featuring tender meat and lots of coriander and chillies.

At: Thotrin Cafe, Kalina, Santacruz East.

Time: 12 pm to 11 pm

Call: 9619067860

Hit refresh

For a city that experiences a fleeting winter, monsoon is the best time to enjoy piping hot foods. At this eatery, the chicken thukpa (R170) has a clear broth brimming with veggies, like carrots, broccoli, lettuce and corn. It’s refreshing and the perfect remedy to a monsoon-induced flu.

At: Dumpling Khang (Bandra and Santacruz East).

Time: 11.30 am to 4 am

Call: 9004889289 (Santacruz East)

Soothe soup

At this Khar eatery, the chicken thukpa (Rs 170) is light and soothing and gets a pleasant earthiness from lettuce, broccoli and mushroom. There’s just a bit of fresh tomato that add a subtle piquancy, which balances the discernible use of vinegar — something Chindian joints could do well to emulate.

At: Kepchaki Momos, Khar Dan Pada, Khar West.

Time: 11.30 am to 3.30 pm; 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 9594749234

Something fishy

The mixed thukpa (Rs 200) at this hole-in-the-wall in Andheri comprises a nice, piquant broth. The prawns add fun to the texture, as well as a subtle aroma mimicking fish sauce. It’s the right degree of spicy and the noodles are supple. The negligible use of lettuce lends a crunch to the delicacy without overpowering its naturally brawny profile.

At: The Darjeeling, B-41, Unit 2, Boolani Estate Owner’s Premises, Veera Desai Area.

Time: 1 pm to 12 am

Call: 8879381274

What the pork

Pork is the best meat for thukpa. At New Sernyaa, a relatively well-known greasy spoon on Oshiwara Link Road, the pork thukpa (Rs 190) features a meaty broth, where the meat lends a palpable brininess. However, the noodles here are overcooked and on the whole, the dish lacks the kind of punch that we expected from an expert eatery.

At: New Sernyaa (Andheri West and Malad West).

Time: 11.30 am to 12 am

Call:65741005 (Andheri West)

