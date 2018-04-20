'What's the best b'day gift I can give my boyfriend?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I want to get my boyfriend something special for his birthday, but he doesn't have any interest in anything, but himself. This makes it very hard for me because I have to constantly try and find something that will excite him, and I always fail. I really do want to give him something that, for once, makes his eyes light up. Do you have any suggestions?

Stop trying so hard. If he's that self-centred, get him a mirror.

My friends believe I have a compulsive need to constantly be in a relationship with someone. I have never believed them but, when I think about it and if I am being honest with myself, they are right. My last relationship ended two weeks ago and I have been miserable ever since, not because I miss my girlfriend, but because I am busy trying to find someone to go out with. I feel incomplete and inadequate and am constantly trying to meet new women so I can try getting into another relationship. Is there something wrong with me? I don't want to be so needy all the time. I know my next relationship will end, too, and I will be an emotional wreck all over again, and this never-ending cycle will continue. How do I end it?

If you recognise that you have a compulsive need to be with someone, there's some insecurity that you aren't addressing here. This isn't about companion-ship or wanting to be with a girl; it's about a larger issue that you have failed or are unwilling to examine. Have you ever spoken to a counsellor about loneliness, for instance? Is there a fear of loneliness that drives you to get into relationships that you assume will end even before they begin? Is it a fear of commitment? If you can see how these relationships damage you, isn't it time you tried to identify what the root of the problem is? Don't worry about what your friends think; speak to a professional instead.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

