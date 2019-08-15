What's the Coastal Road status? Corporators ask BMC

mumbai

Corporators across the parties, however, opposed it and demanded to know the current status of theproject first

Work on the Coastal Road project had begun at Signature Garden and Tata Garden on Bhulabhai Desai road in Mumbai earlier this year. File pic

While the BMC administrative officials prepare for the next hearing of the Coastal Road project in the Supreme Court, city corporators have sought to know the status of the project. Corporators demanded a presentation on the project status in the standing committee claiming that they haven't been kept in the loop over it. Work on the Coastal Road (CR) project was halted following the Bombay High Court's directives that highlighted a serious lacuna in the decision-making process over the project and lack of scientific study. The Supreme High Court too had reinforced the HC order. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 20.

The proposal of Rs 12,000 crore for the project was approved in the standing committee in September 2018. Another proposal for continuation of 22 temporary postings for the coastal road project was tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. Corporators across the parties, however, opposed it and demanded to know the current status of theproject first.

"If work has been stopped, why does the administration need more people for it?" asked Vishakha Raut of the Shiv Sena. "The administration had told us that they had all the required permissions from various departments. Why didn't they produce them in the court then? It is a mockery of the standing committee," said Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition.

He expressed fear that the project cost may go up to Rs 30,000 crore. Rais Shaikh of the Samajwadi Party too expressed concerns that the BMC may change the design of the project and was thus appointing a new consultant. "Corporators are unaware of the official situation and what the administration is doing about it. We need a detailed presentation on it," said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator, with standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav agreeing.

