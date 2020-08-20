What's the truth behind the loved-up pictures of Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri?

Loved-up pictures of Mika Singh and Calendar Girls (2015) actor Akanksha Puri are doing the rounds on the Internet. Netizens are wondering if there's more to their friendship or if Puri features in the singer's music video.

The Subah Hone Na De crooner is known to share romantic pictures as a publicity gimmick for his videos. Remember when actress Chahatt Khanna along with Mika talked about their quarantine love? And well, what later turned out was a single - 'Quarantine Love', featuring the two, who are next-door neighbours.



Mika Singh's cosy picture with Akanksha Puri

Apparently, Akanksha and Mika Singh know each other for almost 10 years. When asked about the cosy pictures to Puri, she told India Forums, "It's too early to reveal anything." Earlier, Puri, who is seen on Vighnaharta Ganesh, was linked with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Buzz is that Akanksha might be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

While Mika's fans are sure that the two have surely teamed up for a new project and their photo cuddling each other may only be a teaser to the bigger surprise ahead, we can only wait and let the two celebs reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh posted a video of the classic Hindi song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' on Instagram, played on flute by Naushad, a flute seller. "Meet the talented #Naushad bhai who really works hard to sell flutes. He plays almost 7 hours on the road and hardly manages to sell any flute ,but he is working extremely hard... you can help thru Paytm -7208631787. Your little time can change lives..."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news