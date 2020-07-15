What's wrong offline does not become right online

The arrest of a Gujarat man who made rape threats to a stand-up comedian has put the lens on how far people can go on social media. The nature of the medium, through the anonymity it provides, has brought with it a set of challenges unique to our times.

This has meant that trolls and harassers have an open season as accountability is perceived to be lesser than in the real world or physical space. You can take your 'revenge' at the click of a button or instigate, or goad others into doing so. While social media has revolutionised communication, it is a double-edged sword with several downsides.

When one has a differing opinion on any topic, here is a platform for debate that may lead to dissension. That too should be alright and a variety of comments or posts should keep to the topic. In fact, this can act as a showcase for divergent views and reasoning so that an intelligent discussion can be had on whatever is being spoken about.

However, what we see is the discussion devolving to bashing, shaming and online violence to a degree where the real reason, or topic, is lost in the miasma of insults, threats and abuse. Women in particular are made the subject of sexual violence. They receive threats of molestation and rape. Often, women relatives of the target are subjected to distasteful, widespread and brutal trolling.

These sexual innuendos and open threats are reserved for women who are always at the receiving end of the vilest sexually laced comments, body shaming and rape threats.

This arrest sends a much-needed message that this abuse cannot and should not be taken lightly, even if done in the cyberspace. Digital playing fields are our parallel worlds now, and if something is unacceptable in the real world, it should be criminal here too.

