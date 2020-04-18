What's your Heritage Quotient?

1. If you were standing inside the Raj Bhavan, which of these historic sites would be nearest to you?

A. Banganga Tank

B. CP Tank

C. Dhobhi Ghat

2. The dome at the General Post Office bears a resemblance to which famous Indian monument?

A. Taj Mahal

B. Gol Gumbaz

c. Bibi ka Maqbara

3. In 1946, noted architect Claude Batley in his writings described this landmark as "A rather badly fitting set of false teeth." What was he referring to?

A. Gateway of India

B. Horniman Circle

C. Marine Drive

4. Which famous American writer was a guest at Watson's Hotel (Esplanade Mansion), and went on to describe the Indian crow as a 'rowdy'?

A. Ernest Hemingway

B. Mark Twain

C. F. Scott Fitzgerald

5. Where can one spot the rock-cut elephant that was recovered from Elephanta Island?

A. Outside Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

B. Inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya

C. Kanheri Caves

6. Built atop the scenic Malabar Hill, name this leisure space that was laid out to conceal water reservoirs at the site.

A. BPT Gardens

B. Hanging Gardens

C. Rani Baug

7. City chronicler Gillian Tindall refers to these places as "cases of musty tranquility in the city's frenetic life." What was she talking about?

A. Irani cafes

B. Nana-Nani parks

C. Gymkhanas

8. Which island, according to Company records was "of not other profit but to keep the Company's antelopes and other beasts of delight?"

A. Salcette

B. Sion

C. Colaba

Answers: 1. Banganga Tank 2. Gol Gumbaz 3. Marine Drive. 4. Mark Twain 5. Outside Dr Bhau Daji Lad Musuem 6. Hanging Gardens 7. Irani cafes 8. Colaba

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news