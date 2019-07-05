What's your raashi?

food

Curators behind Colaba's beer and burger fest are drawing inspiration from the 12 sun signs

Pankil Shah

Twelve years ago when Pankil Shah, Abhishek Honawar and Sumit Gambhir launched their beer and burger festival at their then two-year-old gastropub in Colaba, they didn't foresee it becoming an annual event. And like every edition that comes with a theme, this year, Woodside Inn's annual fest is called The Zodiac Party in celebration of the 12 years of its existence. "In the last few years, we saw people were open to mixing and matching as long as it was good," Shah shares. Here are five variants to enjoy with your beer.

Aamchi flavours

This one's for the hedonists. The chicken and battatawada burger (Rs 695) represents both India's homegrown flavours and a Cancerian's intrinsic loyalty to their own. It comes loaded with mozzarella cheese sauce and green chilli gremolata inside a poppy seed bun.

This will sting

Emulating the extreme and intense nature of Scorpios, the deep-fried pork mince and jalapeno burger (Rs 745) contains cheese, pork mince, chorizo and bacon, all deep-fried together with the bun and topped with a sunny side up.

Tough like a bull

Taureans are known to be bullish, selfish and tough. So, a burger with tenderloin makes for a fitting homage. The classic tenderloin burger (Rs 745) from this house comprises Monterey Jack cheese

and is topped with bacon bits and served with fries and coleslaw.

Caught on fire

Leos represent extravagance, flamboyance and all things OTT. The rum marinated lamb roast burger (Rs 995) as such, represents exactly those qualities and comes with Swiss emmental cheese and rum flambé.

Two sides of a thing

Did someone say two-faced? Representing Geminis is the duo waffle burger (Rs 845), made with pulled chicken and shredded boiled egg in one and minced chicken and a fried egg in the other.

AT Woodside Inn (Andheri and Colaba).

TIME 11.30 am to 1 am

CALL 22875752 (Colaba)

