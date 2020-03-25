What's your Rashee: Mumbai police predicts your daily horoscope in lockdown days

While the number of positive cases of Novel Coronavirus continue to soar in the country, Mumbai police as always, has come up with a witty post which urges people to stay in their homes.

Mumbai police took to the micro-blogging site to share horoscope prediction of the zodiac signs. However, its not like the ones you read in the newspapers everyday, it. It was a 'one size fits all' t,ype of prediction which said, "You'll be spending time in your home" for all the signs.

While we realise that you may be missing your friends and birthday celebrations, Mumbai police's advice is a mandatory. There have been over 530 positive cases in India of the novel Coronavirus.

The tweet has over 10k likes and nearly 2.8k retweets.

