Whatsapp dark mode calls for hilarious memes on Twitter

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to roll out the much-awaited 'Dark Mode' feature on both iPhone and Android devices globally.

The company said that the users would notice a special dark grey background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare and improves contrast and readability.

Everybody was happy and also a meme fest started on Twitter.

thank you finally pic.twitter.com/bJibwZjfYK — ä¹ á´á´ á´ÊsÊ á´Êá´ - AFTER HOURS (@xadarshz) March 4, 2020

Dark mode on whatsapp. Dark mode on Twitter. Dark mode on YT. Dark mode in my heart ð — â¤ Monica LeWhiskey â¤ (@Incognitah_) March 3, 2020

#WhatsApp



How Facebook app feels like when all the other apps are in #DarkMode pic.twitter.com/44JFc9Kjql — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 4, 2020

When everyone is talking about Whatsapp dark mode but your phone doesn't even support instagram dark mode. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/njJUeHL06x — Namrata Rangwani (@namratarangwani) March 4, 2020

While iOS 13 users will get the purely dark shade, Android 10 users get the dark grey shade.

