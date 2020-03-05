Search

Whatsapp dark mode calls for hilarious memes on Twitter

Published: Mar 05, 2020, 13:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The company said that the users would notice a special dark grey background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to roll out the much-awaited 'Dark Mode' feature on both iPhone and Android devices globally.

The company said that the users would notice a special dark grey background and off-white colour that lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare and improves contrast and readability.

Everybody was happy and also a meme fest started on Twitter.

While iOS 13 users will get the purely dark shade, Android 10 users get the dark grey shade.

