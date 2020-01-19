WhatsApp faces outage in India, Middle East, South America

New Delhi: Messaging application WhatsApp faced an outage for most part of Sunday afternoon in most countries across the world including India.

Users of the popular messaging app were unable to send media files, stickers and GIFs on Sunday.

Regular messaging service has not been affected, however.

According to the realtime problem and outage monitoring website, downdetector.in, users started reporting issues with the messaging service around 4 pm. and by 5:00 pm the outage graph showed a huge spike in complaints.

According to a map of the outage displayed by the monitoring site, the Facebook-owned messaging app faced issues in parts of India, Brazil, Europe and also in of the Middle-East including UAE.

However, there has been no official statement by the app's twitter handle.

