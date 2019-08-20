WhatsApp group admins warned against fake videos

national

The police commissioner said that the city is nowhere related to those videos and it is an attempt of miscreants to disturb peace in the state's capital

Telangana: Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner stated that the strict actions will be taken against WhatsApp groups administrators found circulating violence videos on the messaging app on Monday. "We warn the admins of WhatsApp groups. If they were found circulating violence videos then they will be booked. And the admins will be held responsible if any communal tensions break out due to the videos," Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner told ANI.

According to the news agency, ANI, Anjani Kumar stated that Hyderabad has become a hub for international companies and it has become possible due to strict law and order in place. "But, few miscreants are trying to circulate violence videos of other countries in our city," he added. According to the news agency, the police commissioner also said that the city is nowhere related to those videos and it is an attempt of miscreants to disturb peace in the state's capital.

